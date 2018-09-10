SNK fighting series 'Samurai Shodown' is making a comeback on PS4

The series can claim a place as one of the most revered 2D fighter games of the 90s, along with the likes of Street Fighter II and The King of Fighters -- even if it didn't quite keep up with game mechanic (and hardware) evolutions over the last few decades. (Interestingly, the teaser followed the latest trailer for Dead Or Alive -- a game roughly half the age of Samurai Shodown.)

For now, other details are scarce. It looks like the game will still play on a two-dimensional field, with a vibe reminiscent of how Street Fighter got its grove back in iterations 4 and 5. Think moody ink swipes and dramatic camera angles for all your best attacks. Expect to hear more in 2019. I just hope I can resurrect all that SS combo knowledge...