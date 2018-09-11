YouTube will stream Rihanna's fashion show on September 12th

Paul McCartney isn't the only superstar to have lined up a live YouTube stream these days. Rihanna is broadcasting her Savage x Fenty brand's fashion show on Google's service at 7:30PM Eastern on September 12th. She's promising an "immersive experience" that, to no one's surprise, will showcase the label's lingerie and "intimate accessories" (which, of course, you can buy after the show). You might not want to invite your parents to watch with you, then.