Verizon's 5G Home internet and TV service launches October 1st

Today Verizon announced it's launching "the world's first commercial 5G broadband internet service" on October 1st. 5G Home service uses the next generation wireless technology to offer home internet service without a cable or fiber hookup. Residents of "certain neighborhoods" in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento can pre-order access beginning on Thursday to get their service free for the first three months.

Priced at $50 for people who already have Verizon wireless and $70 for those who don't, it's promising speeds of "around 300 Mbps" up to 1 Gbps, with no data caps. Beyond the "First On 5G" marketing push, Verizon is also branding its service as being built on a "5G Ultra Wideband Network" because of its spectrum holdings, fiber connections and small cell base stations.

A video angle comes courtesy of Apple and Google. The package includes three months of free access to YouTube TV, plus a free Apple TV 4K or Chromecast Ultra. "White glove" installation is free, as well as a free router and "router upgrades" due next year, plus a promise that customers will get first dibs on 5G Mobile devices once those hit the market.