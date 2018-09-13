Audible unveils a behind-the-scenes 'Fantastic Beasts' audiobook

Fogler interviews the film's other lead actors, including Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) who talks about how the new movie differs from the first and Jude Law who discusses the challenges of playing a young Albus Dumbledore. Zoë Kravitz (Leta Lestrange) will also shed light on the darkly mysterious Lestrange family. Plus, Fogler will discuss the work that went into building a magical version of a 1920s Paris in a London studio backlot.

Fogler describes the experience of making the movie as an "adventure." He continues: "We made an exclusive, all-access audiobook that takes you to places that no microphone has been before. If you've ever wanted to know what it takes to make not just an epic movie but one set in the Wizarding World, this is a must-listen! It covers everything from props, costumes, and acting... to wands and Nifflers! I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we've enjoyed making it."

The audiobook is now available for pre-order for $30, but you can get it as a free title if you have an Audible subscription.