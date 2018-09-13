Spotify raises offline download limit to 10,000 tracks

Spotify has quietly lifted its 3,333 song download limit with its latest software update, according to Rolling Stone. That's not such a small number, especially since it's per device for three devices, that it would keep you awake at night. But if you've been using Spotify for years and had already hit the limit in the past or don't have access to more than one phone, then this is definitely great news. Apparently, a number of people recently noticed that they're now able to download more than 3,333 tracks for offline listening. A Spotify spokesperson has confirmed the change to the publication, revealing that you can now store 10,000 tracks per device for five devices.