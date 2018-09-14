Gboard bug breaks glide typing for some Android users

The glide typing feature of Google's Gboard isn't working for some Android users, with many reporting the issue on Reddit and Twitter over the last 24 hours. As 9to5Google reports, though users can still swipe the keyboard, the word results don't match up with the letters they glide typed. Google acknowledge the issue, telling 9to5Google, "We're aware of a bug that affects glide typing accuracy in Gboard. We're working on a fix." The company recommended that any user affected by the bug try force-quitting Gboard or rebooting their phone, which could fix the problem temporarily.