'Fortnite' on Switch won't require an online subscription

When Nintendo set a launch date for its Switch Online service, there was an overriding question for many gamers: would you have to pay to play every game online, especially free-to-play hits like Fortnite? The answer is a resounding "yes." The company has posted a Switch Online FAQ that mentions "some games," including Fortnite, won't require the subscription plan when it goes live on September 18th. There's no mention of the criteria that will decide exceptions to the rule, although it wouldn't be surprising if other free-to-play games, like Warframe, make the cut.