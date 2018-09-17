North Koreans have been hiding their identities to evade sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury recently warned IT companies and individuals that individuals from North Korea are using fake online information in order to win employment for technology projects. These individuals often hide behind businesses that are nominally Chinese owned, but often are completely controlled and managed by North Koreans.
The Treasury Department specifically identified two guilty companies, China Silver Star and Volsys Silver Star. Doing business with North Korea, or any business that employs North Korean citizens is, of course, against US and UN sanctions.