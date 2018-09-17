North Koreans have been hiding their identities to evade sanctions

The Wall Street Journal expanded on this issue by looking into a North Korean operated business out of China that developed apps, mobile games and more for people and businesses across the world. The companies and individuals that did business with them through avenues such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Upwork and Freelancer.com thought they were Chinese programmers; they had no idea they were doing business with North Koreans.

It's possible that, using these fake profiles, these North Korean companies have made millions of dollars off of unsuspecting clients, using apps like Slack, Github and PayPal to remain as anonymous as possible. The Wall Street Journal notes that these tactics are similar to the ones that Russians were able to use to influence the 2016 US elections.