What's on TV: Emmys, 'Maniac' and 'Quincy'

After tonight's Emmy awards, there's still plenty to choose from. On TV, Netflix debuts Maniac, a series from True Detective season one director Cary Fukunaga starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as strangers in a drug treatment trial together. It also dives into the life of producer Quincy Jones with the documentary Quincy, and premieres the movie Nappily Ever After. For gamers, we have the Scribblenauts Mega Pack and Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, while movie fans can get the new Jurassic World sequel on 4K Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The First Purge (VOD)
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (VOD)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K)
- My Man Godfrey (Criterion)
- The X-Files (S11)
- Supergirl (S3)
- Platoon
- The Evil
- Looker
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack (Switch, PS4)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle (Xbox One, PS4)
- Speed Brawl (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Transference (PS VR, Xbox One, PC)
- Warface (PS4)
- Splody (PS4)
- Reigns: Kings and Queens (Switch)
- Blind (PS VR)
- Velocity 2x (Switch)
- Hover (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Undertale (Switch)
- Anodyne (Xbox One, PS4)
- I Am the Hero (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Door (PS VR)
- The Gardens Between (PS4)
- My Brother Rabbit (PS4, Xbox One)
Monday
- Seahawks/Bears, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC, 8 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 8 & 9 PM
- Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes, Fox,8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 9 PM
- Salvation (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Lodge 49, AMC, 10 PM
- Elementary (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
Tuesday
- DL: Hughley: Contrarian, Netflix, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9PM
- Love Connection (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Sorry for Your Loss (series premiere), Facebook, 9 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- Castaways (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0 (fall premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Paley Center Salutes This is Us, NBC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (fall premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Explained (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- America's Got Talent (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- Suits (fall finale), USA, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 10 & 10:30 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- The Sinner (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- 30 for 30: Seau, ESPN+, 3 AM
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Dead Lucky (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Jets/Browns, NFL Network, 8:20 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Snowfall (season finale), FX, 10 PM
Friday
- Maniac (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Pete the Cat: Part 1, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Hilda (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Good Cop (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Dragon Pilot (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Nappily Ever After, Netflix, 3 AM
- Battlefish, Netflix, 3 AM
- Quincy, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Football Life: Lawrence Taylor, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- TKO (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- ELeague: CS: Go Premier 2018, TBS, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
- The Good Doctor S2 Preview, ABC, 1 AM
Saturday
- Stanford/Oregon college football, ABC, 8 PM
- Wisconsin/Iowa college football, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Planet Earth: Yellowstone, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- Mr. Sunshine (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill, Lifetime, 8 PM
- The Warriors of Liberty City, Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- 9-1-1 (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Patriots/Lions, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season premiere), CNN, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]