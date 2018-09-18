'Fortnite' Switch bundle arrives October 5th with in-game perks

Back in June, Fortnite fans cheered when the popular game arrived on the Nintendo Switch. But starting October 5th, fans of the battle royale shooter can express their love for the game in a new way: a Nintendo Switch bundle featuring special items from the game. The set retails for the same price as a regular Nintendo Switch console, $300.
While the Fortnite Bundle won't feature a custom designed console (you get the red and blue Joy-Con version instead), the set comes with 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite's currency, which can be used to purchase in-game items and/or a Battle Pass) and the Double Helix set, which is a unique Character Outfit, Pickaxe, Glider and Back Bling. The game itself is free to download on any Nintendo Switch console and will remain free to play after the launch of the Switch's online service.