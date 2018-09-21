Inboard's new e-scooter packs swappable batteries

Like on Inboard's M1 e-skateboard, each battery pack here can be swapped out for a new one when it runs out of juice -- similar to what we've seen on Taiwanese company Gogoro's e-motor-scooters. That means range (12 miles in the Glider's case) shouldn't theoretically be a problem, as long as you carry enough spares -- though Inboard is yet to confirm extra battery pack pricing. Inside lurks a 750W in-hub motor that trumps the Xiaomi M365 scooter's 250W power (the latter used by Bird, Spin and Lyft, notes Electrek).

The fold-up Glider's other features include large tires, a coiled suspension, and an 8.1-inch wide deck, making it bigger than its rivals. Both a consumer and business model are inbound, the only difference between the two being a slightly tweaked companion app for fleets.