Apple has completed its acquisition of music recognition app Shazam

"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, in a statement. "With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music."

Shazam is a popular app that allows users to identify songs simply by allowing the app to listen to the music. It also serves as a discovery service for music and video. According to Apple's release, the app has been downloaded over a billion times worldwide and people use the app to find the name of a song 20 million times a day.