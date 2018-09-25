Facebook expands mid-video ads to 21 more countries

Users in the following countries will see the ads soon: Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Thailand. In addition to English, Ad Breaks now supports French, German, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai. Facebook plans to add more countries and languages to the ad platform in the coming weeks.

Facebook has also refreshed Creator Studio to let publishers and creators who want to join Ad Breaks track how close they are to being eligibile -- they need to meet follower and video view thresholds, and abide by Facebook's overall monetization policy. They can also see if policy violations are affecting their ability to earn money through their pages, with a list of some of the violations and the option to appeal some of them directly from said list.