Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 gets two new colors in the US

Meet Midnight Black and Cloud Silver.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
32m ago in Mobile
When Samsung's excellent Galaxy Note 9 launched in the US earlier this year, it came in some... shall we say, unconventional colors. It's not often that a massive, sales-focused company moves past safe options in favor of lilac and ocean blue, but whatever -- we appreciate gutsy moves around here and the phones looked great.

That said, Samsung wants to get the Note 9 into as many purses and pockets as possible, and that means releasing a few new color options. Starting on October 5, phablet fans will be able to pick up a Cloud Silver Note 9 from Best Buy and Samsung.com, and a week after that, the 128GB Midnight Black Note 9 will go on sale through Samsung, carriers and the usual retailers. You're in for a bit of a wait if you wanted the tricked-out, 512GB Note 9 in that deep black, though: for whatever reason, that one's not going on sale until October 26.

Pushing out new color options to get people worked up over a recent release is nothing new for Samsung -- we ogled the handsome, gold S9 and S9 Plus over the summer. And before that, the tech titan pushed out a red S9 colorway in China before bringing it to the rest of the world. Still, it's refreshing to see Samsung take a chance on more exciting, interesting designs before making traditional, staid options available here -- it speaks to a sort of confidence Samsung has about the value of its designs. It's kind of ironic, then, that people's confidence in Samsung is starting to erode somewhat -- after all, the chairman of Samsung's board was just indicted over his union-busting tactics.

In this article: gear, mobile, samsung
By Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco

Chris is Engadget's senior mobile editor and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. His early years were spent taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. That passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, because man, those curves.

