Image credit: bombuscreative via Getty Images
Twitter explains dehumanizing speech so you maggots will understand

Wait, is that against the rules?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Services
Twitter is still taking your responses and suggestions on its incoming policy against "content that dehumanizes others based on their membership in an identifiable group, even when the material does not include a direct target." Apparently, a lot of the feedback received over the last few days has complained that the policies aren't clear enough, so the company updated its blog post with more details and a couple of examples.

So now that you've seen some examples, let us know -- and perhaps more importantly, let Twitter know before the survey closes on October 9th -- what you think of them.

