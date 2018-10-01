‘Marvel’s Runaways’ prepare to take down their evil parents in season 2

The second season of Marvel's Runaways is right around the corner, and a new teaser trailer is giving as a look at what's in store. When the first season wrapped up, the kids had escaped their evil parents and set out on their own. And the second season picks up right where the first left off. Going forward, the kids will have to figure out how to live with each other and how to take down their parents' nefarious Pride squad.
In the trailer, we see the crew find their hideout, train for battle and struggle with their new mission. We also see them grapple with who their parents are as they work to bring them down. "They're our parents," says Nico. "How can they be such monsters?" Karolina assures her that they aren't who their parents turned out to be, saying, "We can fix the world that they broke."
Season 2, which is sure to be action-packed, drops December 21st on Hulu.