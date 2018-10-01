‘Marvel’s Runaways’ prepare to take down their evil parents in season 2

In the trailer, we see the crew find their hideout, train for battle and struggle with their new mission. We also see them grapple with who their parents are as they work to bring them down. "They're our parents," says Nico. "How can they be such monsters?" Karolina assures her that they aren't who their parents turned out to be, saying, "We can fix the world that they broke."

Season 2, which is sure to be action-packed, drops December 21st on Hulu.