Google Pixel 3 XL hands-on (again): Everything you didn't already know

You'll be glad to know the screen situation has also improved dramatically since last year too. At launch, the Pixel 2 XL suffered from a handful of unfortunate quirks: First the color saturation was a little off compared to the competition. Because of the way LG manufactured its screens early on, some "grit" was apparent in certain conditions. Plus the blue shift that came with viewing the display at an angle was especially pronounced. Not so this time! The notch that cuts into the screen is bigger than I'd prefer -- to accommodate those dual front-facing cameras, of course -- but the actual quality of the screen leaves me without complaints. Then again, my own Pixel 2 XL screen wasn't nearly as bad as others I saw (or heard about), so this year's upgrade will make some of you much happier than others.

Oh, and those of you curious about this new sand/pink colorway are in for a treat. It was the first 3 XL I took for a spin when I ran into the maelstrom that is Google's demo area, and it's both subtle and undeniably rosy. Your mileage may vary, but I actually love it. The build quality seems quite a bit better this year too: The 2 XL was put together pretty nicely, but the 3 XL's curves melt almost seamlessly into the two-tone, multi-finish glass back. Older Pixels always felt quite nice, but this year's Pixels feel great.

Purely in terms of hardware, the Pixel 3 XL is a little underwhelming. It's not bad by any stretch, but it doesn't seem to have aspired to much more than the expensive smartphone norm. That said, there are some new additions here like a Titan Security chip, which aims to help lock down all the sensitive information you store on your smartphone, but it's hard to get a feel for what that really does during some hands-on time. As you'd expect from Google, though, most of the breakthroughs here are in the camera. Stay tuned for more impressions on those developments shortly.

This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.

