Image credit: Chris Velazco
Google Pixel 3 XL hands-on (again): Everything you didn't already know

Well hello, old friend.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
1h ago in Mobile
We technically already spent some time with the Pixel 3 XL outside a dinky electronics store in Hong Kong, but this is one of the most important phones of the year -- it definitely deserves a little more scrutiny. Thankfully, Google's presentation here in New York has just wound down, so it's time to take a closer look at what the company has managed to pull off this year.

I already know what some of you are probably thinking: Can a phone that has been leaked this thoroughly actually offer any surprises? Well, maybe not. What has been surprising, though, is just how complete and competent the 3 XL feels despite the fact that Google mostly played it safe with this generation of hardware.

Gallery: Pixel 3 XL hands-on (again) | 12 Photos

12

By now the Pixel 3 XL's basics are well understood: In addition to that notched, 6.3-inch OLED display, there's a Snapdragon 845 with 4GB of RAM inside. You'd be right to think that sounds a little light compared to other flagship phones we've tested this year, but that hasn't stopped the 3XL from running remarkably quickly. Based on our limited hands-on time, it's as smooth and fluid a smartphone as I've played with this year, even after I fired up every app I could and generally tried to throw the phone for a loop. To be clear, 4GB of RAM is perfectly fine for modern smartphones, but I have to wonder how well the 3 and 3 XL will age as a result.

So far, so good, though. It probably doesn't hurt that this generation of Pixels runs Android 9 Pie, which is (in my estimation, at least) the best version of Google's mobile OS to ship in awhile. I've noticed a slight lift in performance on devices I've recently updated to Pie, so it probably isn't a surprise that the Pixel 3 XL runs as well as it does -- either way, you shouldn't be too concerned about Google's latest hardware limping compared to the competition.

Kobo

You'll be glad to know the screen situation has also improved dramatically since last year too. At launch, the Pixel 2 XL suffered from a handful of unfortunate quirks: First the color saturation was a little off compared to the competition. Because of the way LG manufactured its screens early on, some "grit" was apparent in certain conditions. Plus the blue shift that came with viewing the display at an angle was especially pronounced. Not so this time! The notch that cuts into the screen is bigger than I'd prefer -- to accommodate those dual front-facing cameras, of course -- but the actual quality of the screen leaves me without complaints. Then again, my own Pixel 2 XL screen wasn't nearly as bad as others I saw (or heard about), so this year's upgrade will make some of you much happier than others.

Oh, and those of you curious about this new sand/pink colorway are in for a treat. It was the first 3 XL I took for a spin when I ran into the maelstrom that is Google's demo area, and it's both subtle and undeniably rosy. Your mileage may vary, but I actually love it. The build quality seems quite a bit better this year too: The 2 XL was put together pretty nicely, but the 3 XL's curves melt almost seamlessly into the two-tone, multi-finish glass back. Older Pixels always felt quite nice, but this year's Pixels feel great.

Purely in terms of hardware, the Pixel 3 XL is a little underwhelming. It's not bad by any stretch, but it doesn't seem to have aspired to much more than the expensive smartphone norm. That said, there are some new additions here like a Titan Security chip, which aims to help lock down all the sensitive information you store on your smartphone, but it's hard to get a feel for what that really does during some hands-on time. As you'd expect from Google, though, most of the breakthroughs here are in the camera. Stay tuned for more impressions on those developments shortly.

This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!

