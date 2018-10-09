Show More Results

Image credit: Google
Pixel Slate vs. the competition: Get some work done

Which tablet computer will make you the most productive?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Google

We weren't too thrilled with the first attempt at putting Chrome OS on a tablet, with Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 getting slammed for its bad cameras and poor performance — and the fact that Chrome OS hadn't really been optimized for the form factor yet. Maybe things will be a bit better when Google takes the helm with its new Pixel Slate. We have fond memories of tablets like the Nexus 9 from 2014, as well as last year's Pixelbook laptop. We don't quite know yet how this new device will fare until we formally review it, but we certainly know what it's competing against, and can compare specs in this handy chart.

Pixel Slate Surface Pro 6 Galaxy Tab S4 iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Price $599 / $799 / $999 / $1,599 $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299 $650 / $750 (WiFi)
$730 / $750 (WiFi + LTE)		 $799 / $949 / $1,149 (WiFi)
$929 / $1,079 / $1,279 (WiFi + LTE)
Dimensions 11.45 x 7.95 x 0.27 inches (290.85 x 202.04 x 7 mm) 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5 mm) (249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm) 9.81 x 64.7 x 0.28 mm 12 x 8.68 x 0.27 inches (305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9 mm)
Weight 1.6 pounds (721g) 1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g) 1.06 pounds (482g) / 1.06 pounds (483g) 1.49 pounds (677g) / 1.53 pounds (692g)
OS Chrome OS Windows 10 Android 8.0 iOS 12
Display 12.3 inch Molecular LCD 12.3-inch PixelSense 10.5 sAMOLED 12.9-inch LED LCD
Resolution 3,000 x 2,000 (293 ppi) 2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi) 2,560 x 1,600 (287 ppi) 2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)
Processor Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 / Celeron Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Snapdragon 835 (2.35 GHz) Apple A10X (2.8 GHz)
Memory 4 / 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB 4 GB 4 GB
Storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
Rear camera 8MP, f/1.9, 1.4μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video		 8MP
1080p video		 13MP, f/1.9
4K at 30fps video		 12MP, f/1.8
4K at 30fps video
Front camera 8MP, f/1.8, 1.12μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video		 5MP
1080p video		 8MP, f/1.9 7MP, f/2.2
1080p video
Ports USB-C (x2) USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD USB-C, microSD Lightning connector
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 48 WHr Not available 7,300 mAh 41 WHr

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!

