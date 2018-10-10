Google is adding an option to hide the Pixel 3 XL’s notch

For people who prefer a more traditional smartphone look, we've added an option to hide the display cutout (the notch). — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018

According to the Made By Google Twitter account, the company has added an option to hide the notch. It's not that it makes the notch go away entirely, according to 9to5Google; it's that it blacks out the entire status bar at the top, making the notch much less noticeable. It's not a perfect solution, as it basically looks like a bezel, but some may prefer it to the notch look.

The feature isn't yet available to consumers; it's still a developer-only option. You can see what the notchless bezeled Google Pixel 3 XL looks like below, but the question remains: Is it better or worse than just embracing the notch?