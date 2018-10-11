Google Translate adds real-time translations for 13 new languages

In addition to Arabic and Hindi, the app now supports Bengali and Punjabi—four of the top 10 most spoken languages in the world, according to Ethnologue. Translate also added support for Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Google Translate's "See" and "Snap" features allow you to point your camera at a sign or menu and watch the app translate the text in real time, or take a quick picture and let the app process any translatable text for you. Travelers can access the feature through the Translate app by tapping the camera icon.

Google has added significant support for new languages since launching visual translations back in 2015. The app now supports nearly 50 languages, and earlier this month added support for local accents to make hearing spoken translations easier on the ears.

The real-time translations are made possible thanks to Neural Machine Translation (NMT), a machine-learning technique that completes translations by predicting the likelihood of a sequence of words. Google also uses the technique to power offline translations.