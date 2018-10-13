Thalmic axes Myo gesture armband to make 'entirely different' product

Thalmic has enjoyed a fair amount of success with its gesture-controlling Myo armband, which found uses in everything from DJ sets to prosthetics. However, the company is trying something radical: it's getting rid of its star product in favor of something new. Co-founder Stephen Lake has announced that Thalmic is discontinuing the Myo to make an "entirely different" product that demands the firm's "full attention and focus." Existing owners will still receive support.