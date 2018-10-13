Thalmic axes Myo gesture armband to make 'entirely different' product

Thalmic has enjoyed a fair amount of success with its gesture-controlling Myo armband, which found uses in everything from DJ sets to prosthetics. However, the company is trying something radical: it's getting rid of its star product in favor of something new. Co-founder Stephen Lake has announced that Thalmic is discontinuing the Myo to make an "entirely different" product that demands the firm's "full attention and focus." Existing owners will still receive support.
Lake didn't hint at what was in the pipeline. However, there have been clues hinting that Thalmic is producing cutting-edge smart glasses. Thalmic has received multiple patents for holographic wearable tech, while BetaKit (with help from Reddit's Alexis Ohanian) learned that a mysterious brand touting stealthy smart glasses, North, is really Thalmic's consumer-oriented label. It's not certain when North will launch, but it appears to represent a fundamental transformation of Thalmic's strategy, not just a product introduction.