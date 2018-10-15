Snapchat's filters can now recognize your cat

Cats aren't the first pets that Snapchat's filters can recognize. Last year, the company introduced object recognition, including food and sports equipment, to help customize filters based on what things were in the picture being taken. This recognition extended to certain dog breeds. Now, the company is finally giving cats their due.

It's a good move; after all, these types of photos are hilarious and eminently shareable. But will features like cat selfies stop, or at least slow down, Snap's user hemorrhage? Only time will tell.