NBA League Pass transforms games into VR viewing parties

The new season brings back some familiar experiences including a "screening room" that shows as many as 13 League Pass games at once. You can watch with most any common VR headset, including Oculus gear, the HTC Vive line and PlayStation VR.

You'll have to be sparing with your VR basketball experiences. NextVR has 26 games scheduled for 3D VR viewing, starting with Golden State at Denver on October 21st. Six of those (including the game on the 21st) are free preview games, however -- it won't cost you to give virtual viewing a try.