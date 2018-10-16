Show More Results

Twitter sent out strange, nonsensical notifications to its users

The strings of letters and numbers didn’t lead to anything when tapped.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
59m ago in Internet
If you got a super weird Twitter notification today, featuring a seemingly random string of numbers a letters ending in a colon and another number, you're not alone. Quite a few users posted screenshots of the ones they received today, noting that when clicked, they didn't lead to anything. Tapping on the notifications only brought users to their notifications tab.

Shortly after people began reporting the odd notifications, and, naturally, wondering what exactly was going on, CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the company was "on it." Minutes later, he added that the issue was fixed and Twitter was working on figuring what happened. We've reached out to Twitter and we'll update this post if we hear anything more.

