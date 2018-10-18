Shaper's AR-equipped Origin power cutter is going on sale for $2,500

Flash forward two years later; if you missed the initial pre-order run, you'll soon have a fresh chance at getting your crafty hands on Origin. Shaper will cost $2,499 and will only be available for purchase in the US and US territories.

If you're interested in buying Origin, head over to shapertools.com at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd to place your order. Shaper notes that orders will be fulfilled on a 'first-come, first-shipped basis.'