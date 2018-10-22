Drive.ai launches second autonomous ride-hailing pilot in Texas

Drive.ai's autonomous ride-hailing pilot is now available beyond one town, if only just. The startup has launched its promised second pilot in Arlington, Texas, a short distance away from Frisco. If you're in the downtown area, you can hop in one of the company's self-driving vans (complete with displays to signal their intent) along fixed routes. This might be your choice if you're a sports fan -- the routes can take you to and from Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium, and Texas Rangers games at Globe Life Park.
The pilot has "no cost," Drive.ai said.
There's no indication of where Drive.ai will expand next, although that will likely depend in part on permission from individual cities. That, in turn, might hinge on the success of the two Texas pilots. It could be a while before it's evident whether or not the months-only technology is working as promised, especially when Arlington is the first test of a denser, multi-route network.