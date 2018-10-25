Fox News will debut its subscription service on November 27th

However, this is just the basic pricing plan. According to Deadline, the service will offer "founding member" tiers that range from $60 to $1,200 and include collectible merchandise. It's clearly aimed at "superfans" of the news network and will feature Fox News's biggest stars. If you'd like the a closer look at what Fox Nation will offer, Fox News will air a one-hour special called Fox Nation First Look this Sunday.

Though it's priced relatively low, it's unclear how this streaming service will perform. The network's main demographic isn't cord-cutting millennials who have embraced streaming, so it will remain to be seen whether the generally older viewers of Fox News embrace the standalone streaming service.