'Alan Wake' is back on Steam thanks to new music licenses

One of the reasons Alan Wake was so popular was due to its licensed soundtrack, which included songs from The Black Angels and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. But once those licenses started expiring, the developer had to pull the game from stores (if you'd purchased it prior to this event, your copy was not affected). This isn't a rare occurrence when it comes to video games, but the fact that the game is now coming back over a year after it was pulled doesn't happen often.