Panasonic unveils the first 8K camera with an 'organic' sensor

In contrast to regular single-layer CMOS sensors, an organic sensor has two layers: an organic photoconductive film and separate circuit. That allowed Panasonic to incorporate high-speed noise cancellation in the circuit, while increasing light-gathering powers in the organic light-sensing layer.

That allows for better dynamic range, even in shooting situations with a lot of contrast, like a stadium in bright sunlight with the audience sitting in the stands, Panasonic said. On top of that, as long as the shutter is higher than 120th of a second, the entire sensor is read instantly rather than line-by-line like in a DSLR or mirrorless camera. That "global shutter" can thus eliminate rolling shutter effect, which skews vertical lines on fast-moving objections.

All of this is good news for camera fans. Though it's essentially a reference machine, Panasonic intends to start selling the device in the fall of 2019 at an unknown price (probably a lot). However, the technology should start trickling down to consumer products eventually, yielding cameras with much better dynamic range that perform better in low-light situations and have no rolling shutter. It's also rare to see another company trumping sensor leader Sony, creating some much-needed competition in that area.