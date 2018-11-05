Check out Engadget's 2018 holiday gift guide!

It's November and Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it's officially OK to start thinking about the holidays. Specifically, all those gifts you want to buy for your friends and family. Team Engadget's been waiting for this moment, and has been hard at work our 2018 holiday gift guide. This year's round-up is stuffed with 126 recommendations across 16 categories and a wide range of price points, with more than four times as many products coming at under $50. In fact, about 30 percent of the items on this year's list fall into that budget range.

This is Engadget, so naturally we included the best smartphones, laptops, cameras, smart home devices and other gadgets your loved one didn't know they needed but soon won't be able to live without. But there's more to life than consumer electronics, so we're also highlighting toys, board games and coding kits, which we began including in our guide last year.

We also have DJ gear and headphones for the audiophile in your life, kitchen tools for aspiring chefs, a selection of the best video games and Blu-ray releases of the year and much more. Similar to Engadget itself, this guide is split into three major umbrellas -- Gear, Gaming and Entertainment -- with sub-categories and price filters to help you further narrow your search. As always, happy shopping!