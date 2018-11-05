What's on TV: 'Tetris Effect' and 'Great British Baking Show'

This week Netflix premieres Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine as a hero in medieval Scotland, as well as "Collection 6" of The Great British Baking Show. On PS4 and PS VR, there's Tetris Effect which puts a Tetsuya Mizuguchi spin on the classic puzzle game as well as the Road Rash-like Road Redemption, while FMV is back with The Shapeshifting Detective. Ultra HD Blu-ray fans can check out The Incredibles 2, Wreck-It Ralph and The Thing. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).