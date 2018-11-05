What's on TV: 'Tetris Effect' and 'Great British Baking Show'

This week Netflix premieres Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine as a hero in medieval Scotland, as well as "Collection 6" of The Great British Baking Show. On PS4 and PS VR, there's Tetris Effect which puts a Tetsuya Mizuguchi spin on the classic puzzle game as well as the Road Rash-like Road Redemption, while FMV is back with The Shapeshifting Detective. Ultra HD Blu-ray fans can check out The Incredibles 2, Wreck-It Ralph and The Thing. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Superman: The Movie (4K)
- BlacKkKlansman (4K)
- The Incredibles 2 (4K)
- Air Force One (4K)
- The Thing (4K)
- Wreck-It Ralph (4K)
- Sherlock (S1) (4K)
- Grip: Combat Racing (Xbox One, PS4)
- Ark: Survival Evolved -- Extinction DLC (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Shapeshifting Detective (PS4, Xbox One)
- Agents vs. Villain (Xbox One, PS4)
- Ride 3 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime (Xbox One, PS4)
- Chasm (PS4, Xbox One)
- Déraciné (PS VR)
- Road Redemption (PS4)
- Tetris Effect (PS4)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Switch)
- Astebreed (Switch)
- Battlezone: Gold Edition (Switch)
- Crashlands (Switch)
- MechaNika (Switch, Xbox One)
- Forgotton Anne (Switch)
Monday
- John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, Netflix, 3 AM
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Titans/Cowboys, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Congo, Starz, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 11 PM
- Brake Room, Discovery, 11 PM
Tuesday
- 2018 Election Coverage, ABC/CBS/NBC, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C. (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- The Purge (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Nature, PBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- Stan Against Evil, IFC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- The Cry (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- SuperMansion, Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- I Love You America, Hulu, 6 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Panthers/Steelers, Fox, 8 PM
- We Are Not Done Yet, HBO, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- How Far is Tattoo Far?, MTV, 9 PM
- Baroness Von Sketch Show, IFC, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Star Trek: Short Treks, CBS All Access, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- Outlaw King, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6, Netflix, 3 AM
- Little Big Awesome: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Beat Bugs (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Patriot (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- Westside, Netflix, 3 AM
- Beat (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- La Reina del Flow, Netflix, 3 AM
- Spirit: Riding Free (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
- Super Drags (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Treehouse Detectives (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Medal of Honor (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 9 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- The Contender (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, TBS, 11 PM
- This Week at the Comedy Cellar, CC, 11 PM
- Room 104 (season premiere), HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Florida State/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM
- Oklahoma/Texas Tech college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Sorority Stalker, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Shut Up and Dribble, Showtime, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Liv Schreiber / Lil Wayne, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- Axios, HBO, 6:30 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Seduced By My Neighbor, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Cowboys/Eagles, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- The Last Ship (series finale), TNT, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Kidding (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- Sally4ever (series premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]