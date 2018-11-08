'Fallout 76' gets glow-in-the-dark postage stamps in the UK and Europe

Bethesda previously teamed up with Hypemaker -- digital publisher Hypebeast's creative agency -- to auction off custom Power Armor helmets. It also stuck the cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" from the Fallout 76 trailer on iTunes, with profits in both cases going to affordable housing charity, Habitat for Humanity.

The ninth entry in the Fallout franchise, Fallout 76 is an online, multiplayer survival game set in a post-apocalyptic West Virginia. Serving as a prequel to the series, it precedes the events of the first game by 59 years and boasts a map four times larger than Fallout 4.