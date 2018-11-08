HTC’s standalone VR is available in the US, starts at $599

Almost a year after it was released in Asia, the HTC Vive Focus is finally available in the US. It will be shipping to 37 new markets in North America and Europe. It'll sell for $599, while a more advanced "Advantage" option will be available for $749. There is a catch, however, in that these headsets are geared more towards enterprise customers.

As a reminder, the Vive Focus is a standalone headset, without the need for a phone or an external PC. It has a resolution of 1440 x 800 pixels per eye, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and will be getting 6DoF controller support shortly.

HTC made this announcement at an enterprise-centric event where it's making the case for VR for businesses. In an interview with Engadget, General Manager of the Americans Dan O'Brien said he saw great traction in various business VR applications in the US and Europe. Some of the industries where VR has a potential use case include automotive design, architecture design, situational training, medical training and location-based enterprises.

The company also introduced more business-centric features to the Vive Focus, like a kiosk mode, batch configuration and Android encryption. It announced a collaboration tool called Vive Sync as well, which essentially enables conference calls in VR.

The Vive Focus uses HTC Vive's own Android-based Vive Wave platform instead of Google's Daydream. Several other third-party manufacturers also use Vive Wave as its platform, primarily in China. At the event, the company announced that Shadow Creator would be the next hardware partner to utilize Vive Wave.

Richard Lai contributed to reporting