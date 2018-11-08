Netflix is making 'Pacific Rim' and 'Altered Carbon' anime

In Cagaster of an Insect Cage, a strange disease turns people in a post-apocalyptic world into giant, well, insects. Yasuke revolves around the story of a retired samurai set in a version of feudal Japan where mecha and magic exist. Finally, Trese is based on a graphic novel that tells the story of Alexandra Trese, a detective in Manila who specializes in crimes committed by supernatural beings from Philippine mythology.

In addition to the five anime shows, Netflix is also developing a number of Asian titles, including Thai-, Indian- and Chinese-language originals.

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer for Netflix, said in a statement:

"Asia is home to the world's great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today. The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad."

Since Netflix has only started developing the newest additions to its line-up, it hasn't announced launch dates for most of them yet. It sounds like they'll make their way to the platform sometime in 2019, though, so we'll hear more about them in the coming months.