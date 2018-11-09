The Game Awards will stream on more than 40 platforms next month

Among the usual suspects such as Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube (where you can watch the ceremony in 4K UHD), you'll be able to view it on PS4 and Xbox Live, Mixer, Caffeine and MLG among others. The Game Awards will also air live with translations on local platforms in China, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, South-East Asia, Germany, Japan and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the slate of nominees will be announced Tuesday. You'll be able to cast your votes for your favorite games through The Game Awards website, Twitter Direct Message, Facebook Messenger, Alexa, Google Assistant and, for the first time, a Discord server.