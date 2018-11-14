Withings revives and updates its Pulse fitness tracker

The Pulse HR comes packing a PPG heart-rate sensor that'll only offer continuous HRM when you're in a workout mode. Otherwise, the device will sample your pulse every 10 minutes, something that will help it eke out its battery for up to 20 days life on a single charge. Up front you'll find a vertical OLED display and the band boasts of water-resistance to depths of up to 50 meters.

Rounding out the spec list includes Connected GPS (when paired with a smartphone), sleep tracking and the welcome addition of a smart alarm. Plus, you'll get the usual access to Withings' market-leading Health Mate platform when this device drops on December 5th. If you're tempted, then you can hand $129.95 over now in time for its launch, and if the color scheme doesn't appeal, don't worry -- more bands are coming in 2019.