Withings revives and updates its Pulse fitness tracker

Just two months after Withings extricated itself from Nokia's grasp and it is already launching its second new wearable. Delving into its distant past, the company has decided to refresh its original fitness tracker, the Pulse, for a new generation. The Pulse HR is a Fitbit Charge-esque band that offers long battery life, smartphone notifications and, naturally, the ability to track your exercise.
The Pulse HR comes packing a PPG heart-rate sensor that'll only offer continuous HRM when you're in a workout mode. Otherwise, the device will sample your pulse every 10 minutes, something that will help it eke out its battery for up to 20 days life on a single charge. Up front you'll find a vertical OLED display and the band boasts of water-resistance to depths of up to 50 meters.
Rounding out the spec list includes Connected GPS (when paired with a smartphone), sleep tracking and the welcome addition of a smart alarm. Plus, you'll get the usual access to Withings' market-leading Health Mate platform when this device drops on December 5th. If you're tempted, then you can hand $129.95 over now in time for its launch, and if the color scheme doesn't appeal, don't worry -- more bands are coming in 2019.