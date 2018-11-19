Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Google Photos update brings depth control to iOS

You can adjust the background blur and focus with a few taps.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
15m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google has added a useful feature to its Google Photos app for iOS. You'll be able to tweak background blur levels and adjust the focus on portrait mode photos. The depth editor tool is arriving on iOS soon after Google added it to the app on Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and some Moto phones. Notably, Pixel 3 phones have a built-in depth control feature, as do iPhone XS and XS Max.

Google hasn't been shy about bringing features from its Pixel phones to the iOS app. Earlier this year, it added support for Google Lens, which recognizes objects, flora and fauna.

