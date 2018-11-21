The best headphones to give as gifts

A good set of headphones is one of those things you don't realize you need until you own them. If you have friends or family still using the crummy pack-in headphones that came with their phone, it's time to gift them an upgrade -- and our holiday gift guide can help you pick the perfect pair. For the audiophile in your life who loves to get lost in music, hook them up (figuratively) with the Skullcandy Venue, a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Gamers rely on sound to get an edge on their opponents, and you can give an advantage with the Turtle Beach Recon 200. The Under Armour Sport Wireless Train headphones, meanwhile, are a great option for anyone who loves a soundtrack to their workout. For the person in your life who is always on the go, the Jabra Elite 65t work with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant so they can go hands-free all day. Find all that and lots of other excellent options in our full guide.