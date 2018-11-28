DJI’s stabilized Osmo Pocket camera costs $349

DJI has unveiled its Osmo Pocket camera -- a tiny three-axis stabilized camera that can shoot 12-megapixel photographs and 4K video at up to 60fps. The company announced its new camera at a "Because Life is Big" event today in New York, though some specs were leaked just ahead of the reveal. "Innovation is at the heart of every product we create and DJI Osmo Pocket is here to change the way photos and videos are captured, not just by professionals but by parents, couples, adventurers, travelers and everyone in between," DJI President Roger Luo said in a statement. "Osmo Pocket is a portable personal camera crew and we can't wait to see how people use it to capture their stories and share them with the world."
The four-inch-tall Osmo Pocket features a three-axis gimbal for stability. It also includes a 1/2.3-inch sensor, dual microphones and up to two hours of battery life while shooting video in 4K. A one-inch touch screen gives users access to a variety of features, such as a ActiveTrack, which allows the camera to follow particular subjects, and FaceTrack, which recognizes faces and locks in on them. There are also Timelapse and Motionlapse modes, 4- and 9-image panorama options and an FPV mode that lets you record video from your perspective.
Further, DJI Mimo, a new app, offers additional features -- including a Pro Mode that gives you more control over the camera settings -- and when users connect their mobile devices to the camera via a USB-C or Lightning adapter, the app can serve as a monitor. And DJI offers a number of accessories including a wireless module, a controller wheel, filters and a charging case.
DJI's Osmo Pocket camera will likely compete with GoPro's Hero 7, which offers stability through its digital HyperSmooth technology rather than a mechanical gimbal like the Osmo Pocket. DJI's new camera is priced similarly to the Hero 7, coming in at $349. You can preorder the Osmo Pocket starting today and it will begin shipping December 15th.