DJI’s stabilized Osmo Pocket camera costs $349

The four-inch-tall Osmo Pocket features a three-axis gimbal for stability. It also includes a 1/2.3-inch sensor, dual microphones and up to two hours of battery life while shooting video in 4K. A one-inch touch screen gives users access to a variety of features, such as a ActiveTrack, which allows the camera to follow particular subjects, and FaceTrack, which recognizes faces and locks in on them. There are also Timelapse and Motionlapse modes, 4- and 9-image panorama options and an FPV mode that lets you record video from your perspective.

Further, DJI Mimo, a new app, offers additional features -- including a Pro Mode that gives you more control over the camera settings -- and when users connect their mobile devices to the camera via a USB-C or Lightning adapter, the app can serve as a monitor. And DJI offers a number of accessories including a wireless module, a controller wheel, filters and a charging case.

DJI's Osmo Pocket camera will likely compete with GoPro's Hero 7, which offers stability through its digital HyperSmooth technology rather than a mechanical gimbal like the Osmo Pocket. DJI's new camera is priced similarly to the Hero 7, coming in at $349. You can preorder the Osmo Pocket starting today and it will begin shipping December 15th.