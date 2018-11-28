DJI leak reveals teeny-tiny Osmo Pocket gimbal

DJI looks set to unveil a tiny gimbal-based action camera that will compete with the GoPro Hero 7, according to several leaks. Called the DJI Osmo Pocket camera, it will supposedly pack a 1/2.3-inch sensor that shoots 12-megapixel stills and 4K video at up to 60 fps. There's a touchscreen on the back to control the camera and monitor the live feed, along with smartphone support via an all-new app called DJI Mimo.
According to a purloined manual, "Intelligent Modes such as ActiveTrack, Panorama, and Timelapse give you everything you need for the perfect shot." Other specs are unknown, but the device will supposedly cost $399. It bears a strong resemblance to the camera on DJI's Mavic 2 Zoom, so it might also pack a zoom lens. We'll know all later today (November 28th) at DJI's "Because Life is Big" event in New York starting at 2PM ET.