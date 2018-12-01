Watch SpaceX launch a twice-used rocket tomorrow at 1:31PM ET

Provided the launch is successful, the Falcon 9 will try to land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. It might just fly a fourth time, too, as SpaceX already has plans to launch the rocket again.

There's a lot invested in the mission itself. The rocket is carrying 64 small satellites from a variety of customers, including clients from Brazil, Canada, South Korea and the UK. That will make it the largest single collection of spacecraft to launch from the US. It's not the largest launch ever -- The Verge noted that an Indian rocket carried 104 satellites into orbit. Still, it's an important step toward commercializing spaceflight and making orbit more accessible.