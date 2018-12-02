Google's call screening transcripts roll out to Pixel owners

You no longer have to stare at your Pixel to see whether or not that Assistant-screened call was worth answering. Pixel owners have reported that Call Screen transcripts are starting to reach their devices, including older devices as well as the Pixel 3. Check the recent calls in your phone app, choose Call Details and you'll find a See Transcript option if you have the feature. If you do, you can review what a mysterious caller said and decide whether or not it's worth a follow-up.