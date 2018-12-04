Netflix's 'Sabrina' holiday special trailer brings cheer and demons

Forget a yule log, with its immense content push Netflix is now focusing on the holiday special genre too. While it's already premiered A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, it will take another crack at the niche with a holiday themed episode for its new Sabrina series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale will debut December 14th worldwide, taking place as its witches celebrate the winter solstice in their usual way -- with seances and evil Santas, of course.

Now we have a quick preview to shorten the ten-day wait until it drops, although the real question is why we haven't seen more of these -- a holiday one-off for Stranger Things or Marvel's Runaway's (probably not The Handmaid's Tale or Man in the High Castle), would be fun.