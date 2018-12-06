'Mortal Kombat 11' arrives in April 2019 and it looks mighty gory

Mortal Kombat 11 exists and it's due to launch on April 23rd, complete with classic characters and buckets of blood. NetherRealm announced the new game in a surprise segment during The Game Awards, showing off a cinematic battle between Raiden and Scorpion. It's a real nail-biter. Or, nail-breaker. Or, bone-breaker. OK, it's all of those things.
NetherRealm is planning to host a reveal event for Mortal Kombat 11 on January 17th. Until then, enjoy the reveal trailer and all of its stabby, spine-stealing goodness.