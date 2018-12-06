Show More Results
Watch The Game Awards 2018 live right now!

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NetherRealm Studios
save
Save
share

'Mortal Kombat 11' arrives in April 2019 and it looks mighty gory

NetherRealm didn't forget the blood or guts.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
30m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 exists and it's due to launch on April 23rd, complete with classic characters and buckets of blood. NetherRealm announced the new game in a surprise segment during The Game Awards, showing off a cinematic battle between Raiden and Scorpion. It's a real nail-biter. Or, nail-breaker. Or, bone-breaker. OK, it's all of those things.

NetherRealm is planning to host a reveal event for Mortal Kombat 11 on January 17th. Until then, enjoy the reveal trailer and all of its stabby, spine-stealing goodness.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr