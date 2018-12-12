Samsung reconsiders its fake Supreme collaboration in China

In a nutshell, Supreme NYC doesn't have the authorization to sell and market in China -- home to Samsung's biggest consumer base. Supreme Italia however, does, and while it seemed as if China might be the only place we'd see the collaboration, it now appears that the tech company is reconsidering its plans in the wake of backlash from disappointed Samsung fans and Supreme NYC lovers.

Samsung China's digital marketing manager Leo Lau initially defended the partnership, but after a slew of criticism on Weibo, the company has officially announced it's "re-evaluating" its position on the deal. "Recently, Samsung Electronics announced at the launch of the Galaxy A8s that it will cooperate with Supreme Italia in the Chinese market. We are currently re-evaluating this cooperation, and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused," it said. It's not clear what Samsung's next move will be, but it's likely the whole debacle will give other brands an idea to be clear about what they want out of future promotions.