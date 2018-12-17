Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
What's on TV: 'Venom,' 'Ellen,' 'Watership Down' and 'Runaways'

Also: '2001: A Space Odyssey' 4K, 'Bird Box,' 'Firewatch' on Switch and 'Timeless.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Netflix

This week the latest superhero flick arriving in 4K is the Spider-Man spinoff Venom, while 2001: A Space Odyssey makes a second attempt at its Ultra HD disc release. Hulu also is in the Marvel business with season two of its Runaways series, while DC is wrapping up season one of it streaming Titans show.

From Netflix there's the horror flick Bird Box with Sandra Bullock, a new BBC adaptation of Watership Down and a comedy special debuting tonight from Ellen Degeneres. NBC is airing the series finale of Timeless, Lifetime takes on the internet with Web of Lies and Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus ends season two on Cinemax. For gamers, Spider-Man is getting some new DLC on PS4 and Firewatch is now available on Nintendo Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • 2001: A Space Odyssey (4K)
  • Venom (4K)
  • The Shield (Complete Series)
  • Schindler's List (4K)
  • The Predator (4K)
  • The House with a Clock in its Walls (4K)
  • A Simple Favor
  • The Jerk (40th Anniversary Edition)
  • Road Redemption (Xbox One)
  • Firewatch (Switch)
  • Hellfront: Honeymoon (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining DLC (PS4)
  • Nippon Marathon (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Donut County (Xbox One, Switch)
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Xbox One)
  • Battle Princess Madelyn (PS4)
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)
  • Pipe Push Paradise (Switch)
  • Omega Strike (Switch)
  • Aaero (Switch)
  • Super Treasure Arena (Switch)

Monday

  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale), ABc, 8 PM
  • Bleed Out, HBO, 8 PM
  • The Neighborhood (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Saints/Panthers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Fail State, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Year in Memoriam 2018, ABC, 10 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Baki (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ellen Degeneres: Relatable, Netflix, 3 M
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018, CW, 8 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Adam Ruins Everything, Tru TV, 10 PM
  • Munchies Guide to... (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
  • The Guest Book (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Overthinking with Kat & June (S1), YouTube Premium, 3 M
  • Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • Vikings, History, 9 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
  • Schitt's Creek, Pop, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Aggretsuko, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Timeless (series finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-up Extravaganza, CW, 8 PM
  • I Feel Bad, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Great American Baking Show (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • WWE Tribute to the Troops, USA, 9 PM
  • Murphy Brown (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM

Friday

  • Marvel's Runaways (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Bird Box, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bad Seeds, Netflix, 3 AM
  • 7 Days Out (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 3 Below: Part 1, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Boru (Wolf) (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Last Hope (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Derry Girls (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans (season finale), DC Universe, 3 AM
  • Vanity Fair (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Life Itself, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Tales By Light (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Casketeers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Perfume (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Diablero (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Home for the Holidays: 20th Anniversary, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dynasty (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Web of Lies, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • Midnight, Texas, NBC, 8 PM
  • American Dream/American Knightmare, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Master of Arms (season finale), Discovery, 10 PM
  • Sommore: A Queen with No Spades, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus: Betty Davis (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Rocket League, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Memories of the Alhambra, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
  • Ravens/Chargers, NFL Network, 8:20 PM

Sunday

  • Watership Down, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
  • 3 Holiday Tails, Lifetime,8 PM
  • Chiefs/Seahawks, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Year: 2018, ABC, 9 PM
  • Counterpart, Starz, 9 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Discontinued, CW, 9:30 PM
  • Dirty John, Bravo, 10 PM
  • Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Sally4ever (season finale), HBO, 10:30 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

