The Morning After: Best of 2018

Yeah, that's the Carlton dance.Alfonso Ribeiro sues Epic for using the Carlton dance in 'Fortnite'

Fortnite's dance emotes didn't appear from nowhere. Mere weeks after rapper 2 Milly sued Epic (and 2K) for allegedly duping the Milly Rock, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton from The Fresh Prince) has filed his own lawsuit accusing the developer of copying his character's signature dance . Ribeiro's attorney told TMZ that Epic mimicked the "iconic" swaying through its Fresh emote without asking permission or offering compensation.

Andrew Kim says he's worked on Windows 10, Xbox One S and several cars.Apple hires former Tesla and Microsoft senior designer

Apple has hired Andrew Kim, who has spent time at both Tesla and Microsoft, to bolster its design team. Back in 2012, Kim shared his vision for an overhaul of Microsoft's branding and design language. He then joined the company, working on the Windows 10 UI along with HoloLens and Xbox One S. Next, he moved to Tesla and worked on several cars. Given this breadth of design subjects, though, we doubt an Apple car is just around the corner.

Some things you might have to buy elsewhere.Amazon declares war on loss-making 'CRaP'

The Wall Street Journal says that Amazon is targeting items, like beverages, where the weight and size are too big, and the charge is too low.

Baked right into the door handle.Hyundai will sell a car that can be unlocked with a fingerprint

For now, the company is planning to limit the feature to China when it launches the new Santa Fe in the first quarter of 2019. Multiple owners will be able to register their encrypted fingerprint data for the same vehicle, and, depending on the person using the car, it will then automatically adjust seat positions and the angle of the rearview mirror.

