'Elder Scrolls' cookbook will let you explore the foods of Tamriel

You've fought your way through Skyrim and Oblivion, soon you can eat your way through the continent of Tamriel. Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, the author behind the official Game of Thrones and Warcraft cookbooks, is tackling the Elder Scrolls series next with a new book due in March, Destructoid reports. According to the Amazon listing, it'll feature more than sixty recipes for dishes like Apple Cabbage Stew and the ever-popular Sweetrolls.

Hopefully, they'll make use of more spices than what we're used to from traditional medieval cuisine. Next up, maybe Monroe-Cassel can explore the food of Final Fantasy, especially since FFXV motivated us to cook up some meals of our own.