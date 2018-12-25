Show More Results

'Elder Scrolls' cookbook will let you explore the foods of Tamriel

How do you like your sweetrolls?
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
41m ago in Food and Drink
You've fought your way through Skyrim and Oblivion, soon you can eat your way through the continent of Tamriel. Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, the author behind the official Game of Thrones and Warcraft cookbooks, is tackling the Elder Scrolls series next with a new book due in March, Destructoid reports. According to the Amazon listing, it'll feature more than sixty recipes for dishes like Apple Cabbage Stew and the ever-popular Sweetrolls.

Hopefully, they'll make use of more spices than what we're used to from traditional medieval cuisine. Next up, maybe Monroe-Cassel can explore the food of Final Fantasy, especially since FFXV motivated us to cook up some meals of our own.

