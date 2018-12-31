How to stream New Year's Eve 2019 countdowns

You can also watch the Times Square festivities from ABC, CNN and NBC through a variety of streaming TV services beyond their respective apps and pages. DirecTV Now, Hulu (with a live TV package), PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV can provide your fix.

You'll have more choices if you're not too attached to New York. Disney is streaming the New Year's Eve fireworks at its Magic Kingdom park. USA Today is broadcasting events from the around the world. And Canadians won't go without, either, as the CBC is airing countdowns across the country through its YouTube channel. All told, you won't be hurting for choice if you want something to watch when the clock strikes midnight.