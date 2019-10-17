Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nattakorn Maneerat via Getty Images

Venmo will launch its first credit card in 2020

Cardholders will be able to easily split and share purchases.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago in Business
Today, Venmo announced that it's launching a credit card in partnership with Synchrony. The card should be ready in the second half of 2020, and users will be able to apply for, use and manage it through the Venmo app. Cardholders will get real-time, granular alerts and be able to easily split and share purchases.

Synchrony already partners with Venmo's parent company PayPal, as well as many retail brands. As TechCrunch notes, adding a Venmo-branded card could help Venmo generate more revenue. Venmo launched a debit card last year, so it was only a matter of time before it added a credit card. It's actually surprising that it took this long.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Synchrony
In this article: app, business, credit card, gear, paypal, synchrony, venmo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
